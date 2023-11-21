KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Bursa Malaysia was marginally higher at mid-morning on renewed buying interest, tracking Wall Street's performance overnight.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.45 points to 1,460.37 from yesterday’s closing of 1,456.92. The index opened 1.21 points higher at 1,458.13.

The market breadth was positive, with gainers leading decliners 405 to 317, while 400 counters were unchanged, 1,252 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.57 billion units valued at RM631.55 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM9.14, Public Bank gained four sen to RM4.25, Tenaga rose two sen to RM9.99, while CIMB and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM5.77 and RM7.20, respectively.

Of the actives, Hong Seng rose half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Leform lost two sen to 27 sen, MYEG inched up one sen to 81.5 sen, while Widad and Sarawak Consolidated were unchanged at 46 sen and 65 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 23.40 points to 10,813.52, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 24.15 points to 10,473.45 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 13.84 points to 11,015.65.

The FBM ACE Index went down 34.12 points to 5,161.13 and the FBM 70 Index expanded 30.76 points to 14,374.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 61.52 points to 16,420.79, the Energy Index edged up 1.97 points to 862.48, the Plantation Index was 8.36 points higher at 6,994.36, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.13 points to 174.71. ― Bernama