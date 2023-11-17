KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Bursa Malaysia ended today lower as worries over economic and financial developments in the United States and China weighed on global sentiment.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.01 points to 1,460.67 from Thursday’s closing of 1,464.68.

The index opened 3.09 points easier at 1,461.59 and subsequently moved between 1,458.53 and 1,462.31 throughout the trading session.

The market breadth was mixed with decliners slightly outpacing gainers 450 to 440 while 461 counters were unchanged, 1,039 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover narrowed to 3.27 billion units valued at RM1.89 billion from Thursday’s 3.48 billion units valued at RM2.07 billion.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said major regional indices mirrored global negativity, with Hong Kong experiencing a sharp decline after Chinese tech giant Alibaba scrapped its cloud computing unit spin-off plan, citing uncertainties arising from US chip restrictions.

“On top of that, several reports on Thursday indicated a slowdown in the US economy amid an increased number of workers who filed for unemployment benefits last week,” he told Bernama.

Nevertheless, Thong said he still believes the local market is able to turn positive due to the persistent net inflows from foreign funds. “Foreign net inflows reached more than RM1 billion month to date, (while) the strong fundamentals of the local economy will drive the market going forward,” he added.

Malaysia today reported an economic expansion of 3.3 per cent in the third quarter from 2.9 per cent in the second quarter, supported by resilient domestic demand.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour is expecting the domestic economy to expand by about 4.0 per cent in 2023 and 4.0-5.0 per cent in 2024 despite the challenging global environment.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank eased two sen to RM9.12, Public Bank lost one sen to RM4.23, CIMB bagged two sen to RM5.80 and Petronas Chemicals dipped 11 sen to RM7.22. Tenaga Nasional and IHH were three sen weaker at RM9.96 and RM5.95, respectively.

Of the actives, Hong Seng and Ta Win reduced half-a-sen to 3.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively. Widad was flat at 46 sen while Eden was half-a-sen higher at 23 sen. — Bernama