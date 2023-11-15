BRUSSELS, Nov 15 — Air fares in Europe are “rising way above inflation,” Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said yesterday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) — which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and SAS — had said that while air fares were rising below inflation, charges from airport operators have grown above it.

“While IATA states that air fares in Europe only increased by +16 per cent as of June this year compared to 2019, independent and authoritative data from RDC shows such increase actually standing at +38 per cent over the peak Summer months,” the trade association representing European airports said in a statement.

This rising trend continued into October, ACI said, adding fares were up 47 per cent when booked three months in advance.

The Financial Times had reported in early November that the European Union was pressuring airlines over soaring fares. — Reuters

