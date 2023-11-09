KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system dropped to RM42.37 billion from RM42.73 billion this morning, while the liquidity of Islamic funds slid to RM22.13 billion from RM22.52 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, a Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM42.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM21.90 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.97 per cent as of November 8. — Bernama

