KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The dividend based on the operations of the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) for the 2025 financial year has been set at 15 per cent and is expected to be paid early next year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the dividend reflects Felcra’s ability to maintain profits through a more disciplined management approach and close monitoring to ensure that its cooperatives and subsidiaries continue to achieve sustainable performance without leakages.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, emphasised that a transparent approach must form the basis of the cooperative’s financial performance, while ensuring members’ interests are always prioritised.

“We want this cooperative to continue being a model example, not only in terms of profitability but also in governance and benefits to members. My approach is hands-on, and monitoring must not be rushed to avoid any leakages,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this when officiating the 43rd Annual General Meeting Dinner of Koperasi Peserta-Peserta Felcra Malaysia Berhad (KPFMB) here last night.

Also present were Felcra Berhad Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and KPFMB Chairman Datuk Sabari Misran.

Ahmad Zahid said KPFB’s performance as a subsidiary demonstrates the strength of the cooperative model, which emphasises a balance between business growth and social responsibility in line with inclusive development principles.

He said management priority is given to KPFB because its membership is significantly larger compared to shareholders of other subsidiaries, ensuring that economic benefits are widely shared.

“KPFB is not merely pursuing profits but is building business success that benefits participants, the community, and the overall Felcra ecosystem,” he said.

Since its establishment over two decades ago, KPFB has distributed dividends exceeding RM20 million to Felcra participant cooperatives under its umbrella, with its excellent performance also recognised through the Premier Cooperative Status Award 2025 by the Malaysia Cooperative Commission.

During the same event, Ahmad Zahid also announced that attendance allowances for the KPFB Annual General Meeting this year will be set at RM1,000 as a token of appreciation for the commitment, loyalty, and active role of representatives in strengthening the cooperative’s direction.

He said the rate not only reflects the cooperative’s strong financial position but also demonstrates KPFB’s ability to continue delivering fair and sustainable returns to its members. — Bernama