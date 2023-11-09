KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 —The ringgit continued to end lower against the US dollar for the third consecutive day today due to subdued demand for the local note.

At 6 pm, the ringgit slid to 4.6895/6965 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.6800/6860.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist and social finance head Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said China’s consumer price index fell 0.2 per cent year-on-year in October, suggesting that the People’s Bank of China will likely maintain its accommodative monetary stance in the near future, giving more support to the US dollar.

“As such, the ringgit is expected to remain soft, after experiencing steep appreciation on Monday,” he told Bernama.

At the close, the ringgit was traded lower versus a basket of major currencies.

It eased against the Japanese yen to 3.1050/1099 from 3.1045/1087 at yesterday’s close, decreased versus the euro to 5.0173/0248 from 4.9917/9981 yesterday and shrank against the British pound to 5.7695/7781 from 5.7321/7394 previously.

The ringgit also turned lower against other Asian currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.4563/4617 from 3.4493/4540 yesterday and shrank against the Thai baht to 13.1802/2065 from 13.1453/1670 previously.

It had also declined against the Philippines’ peso to 8.39/8.41 from 8.35/8.37 yesterday and slipped vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah to 299.5/300.1 from 298.9/299.5 at the close yesterday. — Bernama