WASHINGTON, Nov 8 — Virgin Galactic said in a press release that it will announce layoffs this week that are a result of the company streamlining production of its Delta class spaceships, reported Sputnik.

“Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc notified all employees today, Tuesday, November 7 of a strategic realignment of the Company’s resources and a related workforce reduction to support the production of its Delta Class spaceships,” the release said yesterday.

The company will provide additional details during an earnings call this afternoon, the release said.

Virgin Galactic completed its fourth commercial spaceflight on October 6 using the Delta class spaceship.

Overall, Virgin Galactic has had seven launches to space on the Delta class spaceship since 2018.

The Delta class spacecraft is carried by a larger aircraft from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and then launched mid-flight. — Bernama-Sputnik

