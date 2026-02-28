PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday presented Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid to 10 media practitioners, including veterans facing health and financial difficulties, to help ease their burdens ahead of Aidilfitri.

Anwar also gave aid to seven heroic young men who jumped into Tasik Biru in Rawang, Selangor, on Feb 23 to rescue a mother and her two children.

The aid was presented during the Prime Minister’s Ramadan-breaking fast event with media practitioners and influencers at Kompleks Seri Perdana here.

The media practitioners who received the contribution at the event were Ahmad Muliady Ab Majid from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Norlee Mohd Sapari (Sinar Harian), Nasri Abdullah (Berita Harian), Yusman Yunus (Utusan), Md Sharif Haron (New Straits Times), Shukri Mohamad (Media Selangor), Muhammad Fauzi Mohamed (Sumber Kini), Shaukei Kahar (Radio Televisyen Malaysia), Nurfarahin Jamsari (Media Prima) and Shahril Azman Mohd Zain (Media Mulia).

It was given in recognition of their dedication and service in delivering accurate information to the public and contributing to national discourse.

Since its launch in April 2023, Tabung Kasih@Hawana has supported 658 media practitioners nationwide, highlighting the Madani Government’s commitment to the welfare of those in need.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Communications through Bernama, was launched to mark National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2023.

Anwar arrived at Kompleks Seri Perdana at 6.20 pm to attend a tazkirah (short religious talk), Ramadan: Fastabiqul Khairat (Racing Towards Good Deeds) by Ustaz Harryanto Rizal Rokman.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

After breaking fast, the Prime Minister and guests joined in Maghrib prayers, led by Sinar Islam editor Ustaz Muhamad Tarmize Mohd Nor. — Bernama