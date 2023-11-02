KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Basis Bay have formed a joint venture (JV) partnership to develop, construct and operate data centre projects in Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya.

According to a joint statement, the new JV plans to build their first data centre campus in Cyberjaya to support the development of two buildings on more than 1.21 hectares (3 acres) to deliver about 20 Megawatt (MW) of IT load.

The first building Cyberjaya DC 2 will be ready for service in 2024 and will focus on serving local and international banks, financial institutions, government agencies and other segments of the economy.

The second building STT Kuala Lumpur 1 is expected to be completed by 2025 and is expected to serve the hyperscale segment which involves both scale and volume, the statement said.

STT GDC president and group chief executive officer Bruno Lopez said the JV is a unique domestic and foreign direct investment (DDI/FDI) partnership.

“The FDI infusion from STT GDC comes from our experience managing, operating, and building more than 85 data centres in 10 geographical locations around the world,” he said at the launch here.

“We have chosen and decided to partner Basis Bay because we know them to be local, strong and have a deep understanding of the domestic landscape. We have the philosophy in every country where we go in—think global, act local,” he said.

Basis Bay, a leading provider of sustainable cloud and green data centres, currently offers colocation and data centre-managed services from a Glenmarie and a Cyberjaya data centre in Malaysia.

Basis Bay executive chairman Datuk Praba Thiagarajah said the partnership is positioned to meet the volume and scale requirements of hyperscalers and the needs of financial institutions.

“Basis Bay provides premium cloud services and will continue to be a service provider of data centre services tailored for financial institutions,” he said. — Bernama