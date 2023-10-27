KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning amidst positive regional market sentiments.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) grew 3.19 points to 1,443.79 from yesterday's closing of 1,440.60.

The benchmark index opened 0.11 of-a-point better at 1,440.71.

Advertisement

However, on the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 272 to 369, while 365 counters were unchanged, 1,386 untraded and 24 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion units worth RM462.13 million.

At the time of writing, most Asian markets were buoyant with the Hang Seng Index 1.26 per cent stronger at 17,258.99, the Kospi Index strengthened by 0.77 per cent to 2,316.85, while the Nikkei 225 slumped by 1.54 per cent to 31,072.93.

Advertisement

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank gained one sen to RM9.01 and RM4.18, respectively, CIMB and Tenaga Nasional stood at RM5.68 and RM9.89, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM7.28.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance and PUC were unchanged at six sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, Kanger fell one sen to 13 sen, Tanco slipped half-a-sen to 57 sen and UEM Sunrise slid two sen to 80 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 11.85 points higher at 10,643.56, the FBMT 100 Index increased 14.81 points to 10,319.11, the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 9.63 points to 10,853.06, the FBM ACE Index was 16.55 points weaker at 5,033.04 and the FBM 70 Index gave up 14.60 points to 14,008.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased by 6.82 points to 16,249.61, the Plantation Index added 24.51 points to 6,899.99, and the Industrial Products and Services Index increased by 0.35 of-a-point to 172.21.

The Energy Index, however, eased 2.41 points to 868.25. ― Bernama