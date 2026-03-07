BEIJING, March 7 — China can keep employment stable and sustain positive momentum over the next five years, its human resources minister said today, even as rising labour market uncertainties and the rapid development ⁠of artificial intelligence ⁠pose ⁠challenges.

China will expand ⁠employment ⁠opportunities for young people, college ⁠graduates and migrant workers, Wang Xiaoping, minister of Human Resources and Social ⁠Security, told reporters on the sidelines of the ⁠annual parliamentary session ⁠in ⁠Beijing. — Reuters