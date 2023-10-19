KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Invest Selangor Bhd officially inaugurated the 7th edition of the Selangor Asean Business Conference (SABC) 2023 today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, to provide an insight into Asean growth opportunities.

The two-day regional leadership forum, which begins today, brings prominent economic thinkers and industry leaders from across the globe to explore regional opportunities and how Selangor plays a pivotal role as the most competitive gateway to Asean markets.

Selangor State Exco for Investment, Trade, and Mobility Ng Sze Han said the conference has gained momentum, grown in magnitude, and expanded its horizon over the years.

“We are united here today under one banner, to explore and underscore Asean’s increasingly significant role as a driving force for the global economy. Selangor is not just a location; it is a destination for businesses, especially for those venturing into the Asean market.

Advertisement

“As the SABC’s theme suggests, Selangor is the epicentre of Asean. We are leveraging diversity, catalysing opportunities, and creating prosperity. Our vision extends beyond Selangor. Investment promotion agencies from across Malaysia and even from Asean are participating in SIBS, showcasing our global outlook,” he said at the opening ceremony of SABC 2023.

SABC 2023 is a component of the Selangor International Business Summits (SIBS).

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Selangor’s interest in hosting SABC goes beyond just building connections and linkages; it wants to increase collaboration within Asean.

Advertisement

“At SABC, we want to discuss strategies and ideas that can bring us closer and explore synergies. I believe there should be more trust, collaboration and partnerships developed within Asean.

“Despite boasting trade and foreign direct investment of US$3.8 trillion (US$1=RM4.77) and US$224.2 billion, respectively, we in Asean are not trading with each other in the region. Our biggest trading and investment partners are outside of Asean. We need to do more (within Asean),” he said at the event.

The theme for SABC 2023 is “Selangor, Epicenter of Asean: Leveraging Diversity, Catalysing Opportunity, Creating Prosperity.”

It will have two days of insightful panel sessions, featuring an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers who will share their deep knowledge of how companies can seek, identify, and seize available opportunities.

“After the panel sessions, participants will adjourn to the networking reception and a special dialogue session with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. The session will be moderated by Invest Selangor chief executive officer Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris.

For more information, please visit www.selangorsummit.com. For Selangor investment inquiries, please visit www.investselangor.my. — Bernama