SEREMBAN, Dec 22 — Two men died in an accident involving two motorcycles and a car on Jalan Mambau here last night.

Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the 9.34pm incident involved a Proton Waja and two Honda motorcycles ridden by the victims, aged 41 and 46 respectively.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred when one of the motorcycles entered the opposite lane before hitting the side mirror of the car and crashing into the motorcycle behind the car.

“As a result of the accident, both motorcyclists who worked as lorry drivers suffered serious head and face injuries before being confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the deceased victims were sent to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem while the driver and passenger of the car did not suffer any injuries and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama