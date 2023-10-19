KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― Selangor aims to attract selected high-quality investments aligned with the current industries identified by the state, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the state is pursuing investments in public transportation, climate change solutions, higher-quality manufacturing, especially through automation, or new fields in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to prepare for the next endemic or pandemic, and not just any type of investment.

“It is clear that the business of investment is not solely based on the past,” he shared in his opening speech during the 7th Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2023 held here today.

“That is why I have made it crystal clear to my entire Selangor team that, while we have performed well, we cannot take things for granted or become complacent, hoping that our past successes can guarantee future success,” he said.

Amirudin noted that his team has already put in the hard work to attract foreign investors to establish their presence in Selangor.

“Just the other day, I inaugurated Daiso Japan's largest global distribution centre, which will be built in Pulau Indah, Selangor,” he said.

Similarly, other investors such as Toyota, Texas Instruments, Wistron, Airbus, Aerodyne, and ALP had played an instrumental role in Selangor's economy, contributing to the state’s 11.9 per cent growth in 2022, surpassing the national growth rate by 3.2 per cent, he added.

The seventh edition of SIBS 2023, which begins today until October 22, will feature several trade show components, including the Selangor International Food and Beverage Expo, the Selangor International Medical Expo and the new Selangor Industrial Park Expo, with at least 1,050 booths open for 50,000 visitors. ― Bernama