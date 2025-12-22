KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Foreign ministers and officials from Asean are scheduled to convene in Malaysia’s capital on Monday afternoon for a special meeting to address the ongoing situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

The Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), to be chaired by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, is expected to be attended by a total of 23 officials, including Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will attend the meeting, the country’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday in a statement posted on Facebook.

Last Friday, Director-General of the Department of Information at Thailand’s Foreign Ministry Nikorndej Balankura also confirmed that Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will attend the meeting.

Other foreign ministers expected to attend are Sugiono of Indonesia, Thongsavanh Phomvihane (Laos), Dr Vivian Balakrishnan (Singapore), Bendito dos Santos Freitas (Timor-Leste), and the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa P. Lazaro.

Brunei is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister II Datuk Erywan Pehin Yusof, while Vietnam is expected to send its Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang. Myanmar officials are expected to join the meeting virtually.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement on Sunday that the special meeting will be convened pursuant to the decision of the prime ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand on Dec 11.

It stated that the meeting will provide a platform for the Asean foreign ministers to exchange views on the current situation, and to consider possible steps that Asean may take in support of the ongoing efforts towards de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in the interest of peace and stability between the two Asean member states and the wider region.

Wisma Putra noted that the convening of the special meeting reflects the commitment of Asean member states to unity and solidarity, as well as Asean centrality in maintaining peace, security, stability, and prosperity in this region, in accordance with the Asean Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). — Bernama