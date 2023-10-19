SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — The exceptional growth in investments for the manufacturing sector in Selangor this year can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the First Selangor Plan 2021-2025 (RS-1), according to Knight Frank Malaysia.

In the first half of this year, the state recorded RM14.75 billion investment in the manufacturing sector, higher than the RM5.13 billion achieved over the same period last year.

Its executive director of research and consultancy Amy Wong said the forward-thinking initiative has not only attracted more investment opportunities but has also provided a future-proof infrastructure for potential investors.

“With RS-1 in place, Selangor is poised to become a magnet for industrial development, offering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” she said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Under RS-1 launched last year, the state government had identified nine high-impact focus industries which would propel and strengthen Selangor’s economic development — ports and logistics, digital economy, aerospace, electrical and electronics, mechanical and engineering, halal, automotive, life sciences, tourism and agrotechnology.

“The efforts to strengthen the nine focus sectors will be driven by four key strategies — facilitating economic recovery post Covid-19, strengthening strategic core industries, catalysing the development of new and emerging sectors and enhancing the state’s competitiveness,” she said.

She added that this would be supported by a variety of projects, programmes and initiatives which would be developed based on the current issues and challenges faced.

Advertisement

Knight Frank has a strong presence in Malaysia that offers high-quality professional advice and solutions across a comprehensive portfolio of property services. — Bernama