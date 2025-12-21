SEBERANG JAYA, Dec 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said today that he hopes that Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be granted a royal pardon by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

According to Sinar Harian, Zahid said that as a close friend, he continues to pray for Najib to receive clemency at an appropriate time, but stressed that the decision rests entirely with His Majesty.

“I, and all of us, cannot bear to see Datuk Seri Najib continue to languish in prison. However, the absolute power to grant a pardon lies with His Royal Highness the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and it should not be questioned," he was quoted as saying.

“It is true that we pray and hope, but we must not pressure or push His Majesty. He knows when the right time is to make a decision and what needs to be done,” he reportedly added.

Zahid was speaking at the opening of the 17th Annual General Meeting of Parti Makkal Sakti here on Sunday.

The High Court is expected on Monday to decide whether Najib will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest or continue his detention at Kajang Prison.

Najib is serving a prison sentence after being convicted of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He has exhausted all avenues of appeal after failing to overturn his conviction and sentence.

His original 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine were reduced by the Pardons Board last February, with his release scheduled for August 23, 2028.