KUCHING, Oct 15 — Investors from many European Union (EU) countries have shown interest in investing in Sarawak due to the state’s sustainable policies and initiatives, said the Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“They (investors) have met with me including the EU Ambassador (to Malaysia Michalis Rokas) who wants to learn from Sarawak... because he said our policies are environmentally friendly and unique in terms of sustainability,” he said when speaking at the dinner event held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Sarawak campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), here, tonight.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has expertise and unique approaches in its development efforts to strengthen the state’s economy.

He said a student exchange programme between Europe and Malaysia has also been proposed involving students at educational institutions in Sarawak to provide them the opportunity to enhance their knowledge in technologies that can benefit both parties.

Therefore, Abang Johari called on UiTM alumni who are experts in various fields to come together and provide input to the state government in efforts to develop Sarawak. — Bernama

