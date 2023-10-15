BINTULU, Oct 15 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will announce its candidate for the Jepak state by-election on Wednesday.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said they have identified several individuals to be fielded as its candidate, adding that the coalition will ensure that the selected candidate is ‘clean’ of criminal records and corruption.

“These few names are being screened by the police and MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission). We have to get a good and clean candidate, that is our normal procedure,” he told reporters after the special convention of the Bintulu zone of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) here, today.

He said factors such as the age and composition of voters in the Jepak constituency should be taken into account before GPS names the candidate to contest the seat.

The Election Commission set polling day on November 4, and nomination and early voting on October 21 and October 31, respectively.

The Jepak by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, on September 15 due to kidney complications. — Bernama

