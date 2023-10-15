BINTULU, Oct 15 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said that he is satisfied with the allocation of RM5.8 billion in development funds for Sarawak as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Budget 2024

“We don’t just confine ourselves to the RM5.8 billion only, but there are also allocations to other federal ministries meant for Sarawak.

“There could be more than RM5.8 billion,” he told reporters after opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Bintulu zone special convention held in conjunction with the 60 years of Sarawak Independence this year.

The premier expressed his gratitude to the unity government for the RM5.8 billion allocation under the federal Budget 2024.

“Yes, I am satisfied with the development allocation. Of course, I want some more, but we must also remember that there are limitations,” he said.

“But what is important is that Sarawak is now a board member of the Inland Revenue Board and that is where we can discuss the question of Article 112D of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

The Article refers to the special grants for Sarawak and Sabah accorded by the federal government.

Abang Johari also said he had requested the federal government for allocations to build drainage and irrigation systems in areas earmarked for padi cultivation in Limbang.

He said the construction of the drainage and irrigation systems requires huge allocations to complete.

He said the state government, in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia, had come up with seedlings that would give higher yields compared to the normal padi seedlings.