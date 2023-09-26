KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — FGV Holdings Bhd has appointed former Foreign Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa as its new chairman effective today.

He takes over from interim chairman Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman, who has been redesignated as a non-independent and non-executive director, the plantation group told Bursa Malaysia.

Besides being Foreign Ministry secretary-general from 2006 to 2010, Rastam was also formerly chairman and chief executive of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia where he served from 2015-2020, FGV said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

He was an adjunct professor at the Ahmad Ibrahim Kulliyah of Laws, lnternational Islamic University Malaysia, from 2021-2022.

On retirement as secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry, Rastam was appointed special envoy of the Malaysian government to Brunei.

He also served as advisor at the Chief Minister’s Department, Sarawak, for three years (2010-2013) and sat on the boards of several companies. — Bernama