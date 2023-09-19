KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― The 19th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas 2023), the world's largest halal exhibition, successfully recorded RM3.11 billion in sales, exceeding the initial target of RM2.5 billion by 24 per cent, further underscoring its significance as a premier global trade platform for the halal industry.

Mihas, which took place for five days starting September 11, 2023, was hosted by Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (Miti) and organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

In a statement, Matrade said the sales were contributed by business deals concluded from two Mihas key programmes, namely the International Sourcing Programme (INSP) organised on September 11 2023 for Malaysian exporters, and the signature trade exhibition involving exhibitors from 40 countries.

“The commendable RM3.11 billion sales achievement, which surpassed our target by 24 per cent, proves that Mihas is still the premier global halal platform,” Miti minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

He said Malaysia’s Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 targets an industry contribution of RM266 billion, or 11 per cent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

“In achieving this, we will continue to build on the momentum generated by Mihas 2023, particularly in facilitating market access for our halal industry players to major supply chains globally.

“Most importantly, in line with our New Industrial Master Plan 2030’s economic security and inclusivity agenda, platforms like Mihas also contribute significantly to the government’s objective of internationalising micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and strengthening Malaysia’s position as the halal hub in Asia,” he added.

Mihas 2023’s focus on elements of sustainability and digitalisation has further enhanced its value to the global halal community, by facilitating and accelerating the mainstreaming of the halal ecosystem into global supply chains.

Preliminary calculations showed that the INSP-Matrade flagship programme achieved sales worth RM1.22 billion, while the exhibitors garnered total sales of RM1.89 billion. These preliminary sales figures could potentially increase as the virtual INSP business matching lasts until November 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, Matrade chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican pointed out that Mihas 2023 also placed due emphasis on collaboration on all fronts.

“For example, more than 30 MoUs were exchanged between Malaysian and foreign organisations throughout Mihas. Matrade also expended considerable effort to engage other government organisations, resulting in the participation of 34 Federal and state agencies in this year’s Mihas,” he said.

Mihas 2024

Reezal Merican said more than 800 exhibitors have already expressed their interest in participating in MIHAS 2024 scheduled for September 17-20, 2024, proving its key role in advancing and elevating the global halal industry.

Mihas 2023 attracted a total of 38,566 visitors from over 100 countries, surpassing the anticipated 35,000 visitors. Among them, 29,090 attended in person, while 9,476 joined virtually. The in-person INSP, which took place at Matrade, connected 469 Malaysian companies with 231 international buyers from 44 countries, including 11 premium buyers. This initiative facilitated a total of 2,788 business meetings. ― Bernama