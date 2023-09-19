KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) are joining hands to lead 16 Malaysian gaming and creative content companies at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2023.

Themed ‘Games In Motion, The World In Revolution’, TGS 2023 is Japan’s largest annual trade shows for video game developers and one of the world’s biggest game shows, from September 21 to 24, 2023.

In a statement today, it said MDEC is committed to showcase talented gaming developers from Malaysia, strengthen vital partnership with Japan, and provide opportunities to engage with industry leaders worldwide.

“MDEC is poised to engage with major Japanese publishers, developers, and investors in securing opportunities for Malaysia such as the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), export and outsourcing deals, Intellectual Property (IP) publishing partnerships, and fundings for the Digital Content Industry,” it said.

Among the 16 Malaysian gaming companies that converge at TGS2023 in Makuhari Messe in Chiba are Acxyn, Ammobox Studios, Glow Production, Hide & Seeds Production, Illusionist Animation Studio, IXI Creatives, Kaigan Games, Magnus Games Studio, Quurk, Syncraft, Ten Ten Studio, Weyrdworks, The Illusion Picture, Dreamfact, Metal Brain Studio, and Fly Studio.

Meanwhile, MDEC will be hosting the Malaysia Digital Expo 2023 (MDX2023) in September, a six-week long empowerment platform that brings together the very best of Malaysia’s digital economy to be on this massive ‘Show and Tell’ extravaganza.

As the latest addition to global tech expos and conferences, it will demonstrate Malaysia’s readiness to explore and grow; take its digital ecosystem to the next level; and open doors for businesses to expand into Asean and beyond. — Bernama