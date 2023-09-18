KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Capital A Bhd’s digital arm, airasia Digital Sdn Bhd, has changed its name to Move Digital Sdn Bhd as a strategic step to emphasise its commitment towards travel.

Capital A chief executive officer (CEO) and Move executive chairman Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the rebranding marks an exciting chapter in its next phase of growth through both its businesses, airasia Superapp and BigPay.

“Move’s travel platform business, airasia Superapp, will also undergo a brand refresh and change its name to ‘airasia move’ in the near future as part of the ongoing transformation,” he told reporters after the announcement of Move Digital here today.

The airasia Superapp users would be able to experience seamless access to travel and financial services on one single platform, with integrated financial features such as balance display, top-up and payments from BigPay while further strengthening the value proposition of airasia move as the travel app of choice.

Fernandes said his role as executive chairman will be to enhance synergy between both businesses.

“With this change, the market can expect an enriching user experience aside from more integration of BigPay features within the airasia Superapp and airasia move soon,” he said.

The airasia Superapp has swiftly become a one-stop travel platform offering value and convenience through seamless end-to-end booking experiences within the past two years, while BigPay has established itself as an innovative fintech provider.

In the second quarter (2Q) of this year, airasia Superapp recorded monthly active users of 15 million with an increase of 10 per cent of new users per quarter.

Meanwhile, BigPay saw its carded users grow by 16 per cent year-on-year in 2Q.

“Since 2Q, 2022, the travel app has been reporting positive growth on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and BigPay is aiming to break even by 2024,” he said.

Fernandes also announced the appointment of Nadia Omer as airasia move CEO, effective Oct 26, 2023.

She replaces AirAsia Super App’s acting CEO Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil, who will continue to lead the business in the interim. — Bernama