IPOH, Aug 1— The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Perak Chapter is targeting sales of RM23 million from Matta Fair Perak to be held on August 12 to 13.

Matta Fair Perak organising chairman, Wendy Shin said the fair will be officiated by State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman, Loh Sze Yee at Ipoh Convention Centre here.

“As usual, visitors who purchase and pay a minimum of RM300 will be entitled to a lucky draw and win attractive prizes such as Matta Travel vouchers, return air tickets and hotel vouchers for domestic and international packages.

“We have over 29 tourism players and 100 exhibition booths and we expect over 20,000 visitors,” she told a press conference here today.

Wendy said the avid travellers will have ample choices of domestic travel destinations ranging from culture, heritage, nature and wildlife, natural parks, water and sky activities to look forward to.

“Visitors looking for overseas packages will have more choices with many countries opening to receive tourists, especially Asia, Europe and the United States.

“Tourists intending to tour countries such as China can apply for a group visa and submission can be made by their travel agents, she added. — Bernama