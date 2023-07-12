KUCHING, July 12 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) through Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle) has announced the second stop of the groundbreaking micro-conference series, MYStartup NXT, at the Tegas Digital Village, here.

Mosti said the two-day event, which started yesterday, brought together aspiring entrepreneurs, existing startups and industry experts to foster inclusivity, impact and sustainability within Malaysia’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said he believed that the MYStartup initiative would continue to drive innovation, create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

“At Mosti, we remain committed to supporting initiatives under MYStartup that foster entrepreneurship and technological advancement as we work together to build a vibrant and sustainable startup ecosystem in Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

In collaboration with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), the micro-conference series offers aspiring and existing entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn, network and expose themselves to corporates, technology giants, investors and other relevant stakeholders to start and scale a business.

MYStartup NXT Sarawak is part of the ambitious initiative to create over 5,000 quality startups by 2025, providing them with the comprehensive support and resources needed to thrive in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

Following the success of MYStartup NXT in Sarawak, the series of micro-conferences will continue its journey, with upcoming stops in Penang and Sabah, further bolstering Malaysia’s thriving startup ecosystem. — Bernama