SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — A trailer driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and causing injury, in a crash at a toll plaza last week.

Noor Azuan Abdul Rahman, 48, was charged with committing the offence at a Touch ‘n Go Lane, Kemuning Toll Plaza, on the Klang to Kuala Lumpur route, Kesas Expressway here at 9.11 pm last December 10.

The charge, under Section 44(1A)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a jail sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 if convicted.

Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered that his driving licence be suspended pending disposal of the case. The court set Feb 12 for mention for the appointment of a counsel.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Akhilah Rosmi appeared for the prosecution, while Noor Azuan was unrepresented. — Bernama