KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Maybank has announced that due to a system maintenance happening this weekend, several of their services such as Maybank ATMs, self-service terminals, Maybank2U and mobile banking services will be down for extended periods on Saturday (20 May) and Sunday (21 May).

Our Maybank2U and Mobile Banking services will not be available on staggered basis on Saturday, 20 May 2023, 3:00 AM to 7:00 AM and on Sunday, 21 May 2023 from 3:00 AM to 7:00 AM.



For full details, visit https://t.co/opsCzbx6mP? (ENG) / https://t.co/DdZT2V5LO9? (BM) — Maybank (@MyMaybank) May 17, 2023

Specifically, Maybank’s ATMs and self-service terminals will only begin operations at 7am instead of their usual 6am during this weekend. On top of that, night owls may want to ensure they’ve got an alternative payment ready as Maybank2U and their mobile banking services will be down until 7am on both days too.

Overall, Maybank says that their system maintenance exercise this weekend will affect their operations for this long:

• Saturday, 20 May 2023 – midnight till 7am

• Sunday, 21 May 2023 – midnight till 7am

Maybank does also apologise for any inconvenience caused and hopes for your understanding. If you’ve got any enquiries regarding the system maintenance downtime, you can contact their Maybank Group Customer care at 1-300-88-6688 if you’re in Malaysia, or +603-78443696 if you’re overseas. — SoyaCincau