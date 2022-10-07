At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) fell by 9.22 points or 0.65 per cent to 1,411.21 from yesterday's close of 1,420.43, after opening 1.36 points better at 1,421.79. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning as investors were in a cautious mood ahead of the Budget 2023 announcement later today.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 388 to 209, while 321 counters were unchanged, 1,429 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 946.19 million units worth RM477.40 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped three sen to RM8.64, Petronas Chemicals shed two sen to RM8.62 and IHH Healthcare slid six sen to RM5.75, while Public Bank added one sen to RM4.26 and CIMB gained two sen to RM5.28.

Of the actives, MY E.G. improved by 1.5 sen to 92 sen, Top Glove eased 1.5 sen to 66 sen, Citaglobal dropped 2.5 sen to 25 sen, while MMAG Holdings and Serba Dinamik were flat at 2.5 sen and two sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 50.11 points to 10,083.48, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 51.74 points to 9,834.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 77.92 points to 10,119.21, the FBM 70 reduced 14.73 points to 12,294.14 and the FBM ACE lost 49.40 points to 4,694.26.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.57 of-a-point to 174.15, the Plantation Index declined 58.10 points to 6,504.04, and the Financial Services Index reduced 38.56 points to 16,082.46.

The Energy Index, however, picked up 2.65 points to 700.95. ― Bernama