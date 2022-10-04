At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.26 points to 1,407.88 from yesterday’s close of 1,397.62, after opening 6.14 points firmer at 1,403.76. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in the green at mid-afternoon, driven by persistent buying in selected heavyweights, led by financial services and consumer product and services counters.

Gains in CIMB, Petronas Dagangan and Maybank contributed 4.44 points to the barometer index.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.26 points to 1,407.88 from yesterday’s close of 1,397.62, after opening 6.14 points firmer at 1,403.76.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 467 to 267, while 337 counters were unchanged, 1,282 untraded, and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.12 billion units worth RM757.51 million.

Among Bursa heavyweights, Maybank gained six sen to RM8.66, Public bank added three sen to RM4.28 and CIMB improved 10 sen to RM5.22, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.39 and IHH Healthcare was five sen lower at RM5.84.

Of the actives, Citaglobal climbed 2.5 sen to 26.5 sen, Cypark Resources and Hiap Huat Holdings strengthened 1.5 sen each to 44.5 sen and 15.5 sen, respectively, Top Glove advanced one sen to 60.5 sen, while PT Resources was flat at 45.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index earned 72.62 points to 10,040.02, the FBM 70 bagged 88.92 points to 12,177.71, and the FBMT 100 Index went up 71.42 points to 9,794.38, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 58.89 points to 10,053.99, and the FBM ACE climbed 61.84 points to 4,713.95.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index ticked up 10.17 points to 684.42, the Financial Services Index jumped 144.46 points to 16,087.67, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.17 points to 169.83.

The Plantation Index, however, contracted by 55.12 points to 6,453.87. ― Bernama