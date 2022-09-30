Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing advancers 233 to 64, while 180 counters were unchanged, 1,906 untraded and 37 others suspended.— Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Bursa Malaysia opened on a negative note this morning, in tandem with key regional markets, taking its cue from the Wall Street’s performance overnight.

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 6.09 points to 1,391.41 from Thursday's close of 1,397.50, after opening 2.21 points easier at 1,395.29.

The market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing advancers 233 to 64, while 180 counters were unchanged, 1,906 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 99.0 million units worth RM43.49 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the local sentiment may remain fragile as investors adopt a wait-and-see approach amidst rising macroeconomic pressures.

“Nevertheless, we expect mild buying support in index heavyweights due to window dressing activities,” the brokerage said in a research note today.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM4.20 and RM8.39, respectively, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.53, CIMB slipped six sen to RM5.09, IHH Healthcare went down five sen to RM5.87 and TNB decreased seven sen to RM8.18.

Of the actives, XL Holdings edged up half-a-sen to 68.5 sen, Green Ocean and Kejuruteraan Asastera were flat at one sen and 45.5 sen, respectively, while both Bina Puri and PT Resources inched down half-a-sen to three sen and 43 sen, respectively.

Meanwhile, Top Glove and Cnergenz eased one sen to 57.5 sen and RM1.03, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 41.68 points to 9,939.76, the FBM 70 slipped by 50.39 points to 12,105.19, and the FBMT 100 Index gave up 41.96 points to 9,693.15.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 45.12 points to 9,996.73, while the FBM ACE contracted 28.46 points to 4,631.59.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index eased by 2.99 points to 668.51, the Plantation Index went down 10.29 points to 6,494.21, the Financial Services Index declined 60.1 points to 15,822.24, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.53 of-a-point to 169.44. — Bernama