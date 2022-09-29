At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.61 points to 1,400.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,401.89, after opening 5.5 points higher at 1,407.39. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Bursa Malaysia turned slightly lower at mid-afternoon on profit-taking activities.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.61 points to 1,400.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,401.89, after opening 5.5 points higher at 1,407.39.

Decliners led gainers 394 to 347 on the broader market while 395 counters were unchanged, 1,265 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.42 billion units worth RM973.54 million.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM8.40, CIMB rose four sen to RM5.15, Maybank and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM8.56 and RM20.44, respectively, while Public Bank shed six sen to RM4.20, IHH Healthcare trimmed three sen to RM5.90 and TNB gave up eight sen to RM8.32.

Of the actives, PT Resources increased three sen to 44.5 sen, NWP edged up half-a-sen to 25 sen, Sapura Energy and Velesto were flat at four sen and 11.5 sen, respectively, and Top Glove fell 1.5 sen to 57.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 4.17 points to 10,005.28, the FBM 70 expanded by 17.78 points to 12,184.43, and the FBMT 100 Index was 5.15 points easier at 9,755.36.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced by 1.35 points to 10,072.42 and the FBM ACE grew 25.4 points to 4,681.3.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index lessened 3.99 points to 674.31, the Plantation Index improved 50.69 points to 6,509.77, the Financial Services Index went down 26.12 points to 15,897.5 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.30 of-a-point to 170.45. ― Bernama