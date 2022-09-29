At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.66 points to 1,404.55 from yesterday's close of 1,401.89. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session higher in tandem with regional markets, taking its cue from the Wall Street’s overnight rally.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.66 points to 1,404.55 from yesterday's close of 1,401.89.

The benchmark index, which opened 5.5 points higher at 1,407.39, moved between 1,403.48 and 1,410.76 throughout the morning trading session.

On the broader market, advancers led decliners 384 to 312, while 378 counters were unchanged, 1,327 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.15 billion units worth RM736.57 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the decent buying interest in the local bourse was due to the sharp rally on Wall Street overnight, adding that the surprise policy pivot by the Bank of England should lift the regional sentiment.

“We expect traders to focus on the upcoming Budget 2023, positioning in the market ahead of the event.

“We like the healthcare, automation, automotive, telco and solar industries,” it said in a research note today.

Regionally, Singapore's Straits Times Index advanced 1.0 per cent to 3,147.53, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index increased 0.86 per cent to 26,399.80 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index appreciated by 1.25 per cent to 17,466.89.

Back home, Bursa heavyweights Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM8.40, CIMB improved five sen to RM5.16 and IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM5.94, while Maybank was flat at RM8.56, Public Bank eased four sen to RM4.22 and TNB fell eight sen to RM8.32.

Of the actives, PT Resources climbed four sen to 45.5 sen and NWP edged up half-a-sen to 25 sen, while Velesto was flat at 11.5 sen, Top Glove was down by one sen to 58 sen and Sapura Energy trimmed half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 24.59 points to 10,034.04, the FBM 70 strengthened 49.29 points to 12,215.94, and the FBMT 100 Index widened 23.52 points to 9,784.03.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 27.87 points to 10,101.64, and the FBM ACE earned 55.0 points to 4,710.9.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index grew 6.43 points to 676.75, the Plantation Index expanded by 67.43 points to 6,526.51, the Financial Services Index was 11.37 points higher at 15,934.99, and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.57 of-a-point to 170.72. ― Bernama