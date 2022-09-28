Men clean a BYD electric vehicle (EV) e2 displayed during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai April 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Sime Darby Motors (SDM) Malaysia today inked a distribution agreement with BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, for the entry of its electric vehicles (EV) to the Malaysian passenger car market.

SDM said the agreement will entail SDM distributing BYD’s ATTO 3 and new e6 vehicles.

SDM managing director Andrew Basham said the partnership will bring BYD’s expertise to the Malaysian market through a wide range of EV models.

“Our collaboration with BYD is one of the steps SDM is taking towards our aim of becoming a leader in EV. This is also aligned with the Malaysian government’s push towards low carbon mobility,” he said in a statement.

Liu Xueliang, the general manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division, said Malaysia is a key market for its expansion as there are vast opportunities for the EV ecosystem to grow and evolve.

“Given its proven track record and well-established presence in the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific region, we look forward to partnering with SDM to serve Malaysia’s growing EV demand,” he added. — Bernama