KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has made a gas discovery in its Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK 320, Central Luconia province, about 220 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak.

In a statement today, the state-owned oil and gas giant said the Cengkih-1 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 1,680 metres in August 2022, hitting more than 110 metres of gas column in Miocene Cycle IV/V pinnacle carbonate reservoirs, firming up more gas resources within the block.

Petronas’ Malaysia petroleum management senior vice-president, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said the discovery confirmed the large potential of the proven carbonate play type in Central Luconia.

“The monetisation of this discovery can be expedited with a lower cost, given the proximity to the many existing facilities, including that of Pegaga which started production in March this year,” he said.

Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd holds a 25 per cent stake in the production sharing contract in Block SK 320, operated by Mubadala Development Company Oil and Gas Ltd which holds a 55 per cent participating interest, while Sarawak Shell Bhd holds the remaining 20 per cent stake. — Bernama