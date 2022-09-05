Warning signs are pictured in front of the gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland’s state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022. The signs read: ‘Attention! Explosion risk. Zone 2’ and ‘Natural gas. Keep fire away.’ — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 5 — Eastbound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed yesterday, pipeline operator data showed today, while Nord Stream 1 supplies to Germany via Russia were suspended.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border resumed late on Sunday and were at 509,617 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET today, data from operator Gascade showed.

Eastward flows have stopped and resumed several times since the start of September.

Russian flows of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, remained at zero after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows following maintenance, sending gas prices soaring today.

The pipeline historically supplied about a third of the gas exported by Russia to Europe but was running at only 20 per cent of capacity before the outage last week.

Russian gas continues to flow to Europe via Ukraine, however.

Gas producer Gazprom said it will send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Mo today nday, unchanged from yesterday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.7 mcm per day for today, up from 36.3 mcm/day yesterday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. — Reuters