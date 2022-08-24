People are seen using the ATM at a Bank Islam branch in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has issued its maiden RM500 million Additional Tier-1 capital Sukuk Wakalah under a Sukuk Wakalah programme of up to RM5 billion in nominal value.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the bank said the sukuk was based on the Shariah principle of Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar.

It said the sukuk tenure is perpetual (non-callable five years and was rated A3/stable by RAM Rating Services Bhd.

“The sukuk shall qualify as Tier 1 regulatory capital of Bank Islam in compliance with Bank Negara Malaysia’s Capital Adequacy Framework for Islamic Banks (Capital Components).

“Bank Islam is the principal adviser, lead arranger, lead manager and shariah adviser for the Sukuk Wakalah Programme,” it added. — Bernama