KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade registered a sturdy growth year-on-year (y-o-y) of 44 per cent to RM132.8 billion in June 2022 with a huge surge in motor vehicles sales, Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the improved performance was attributed to the retail trade sub-sector which rose RM15.6 billion, or 38.4 per cent, to RM56.2 billion, while wholesale trade expanded 19.3 per cent, or RM9.8 billion, to RM60.5 billion.

“Within the same period, motor vehicles surged 1,642.8 per cent, or RM15.2 billion, to RM16.1 billion,” DoSM said.

For month-on-month comparison, sales value increased 2.5 per cent, contributed by motor vehicles sub-sector which rose 15.8 per cent.

DoSM said the higher growth in the motor vehicles sub-sector this month was lifted by motor vehicles sales, which saw a rise of 2,430.2 per cent, or RM8.5 billion, to RM8.8 billion.

This was followed by motor vehicle parts and accessories, which rose by 1,026.2 per cent; maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (+1,211.2 per cent); and sales, maintenance and motorcycle repairs (+1,693.8 per cent).

In terms of volume index, the wholesale and retail trade registered a y-o-y growth of 35.8 per cent, mainly driven by the motor vehicles and retail trade which increased by 1,529.9 per cent and 31.3 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, wholesale trade also recorded positive growth of 10.7 per cent. However, for seasonally adjusted volume index, it was down 2.3 per cent month-on-month. ― Bernama