Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (4th left), IHH Healthcare Malaysia CEO Jean-Francois Naa (2nd right) and Pantai Hospital Penang CEO Pan Wen Lek (3rd left) participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of Pantai Hospital Penang’s new block in George Town August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — Pantai Hospital Penang, part of IHH Healthcare, has earmarked RM200 million for the expansion of a new medical block to enhance its services to patients across Penang and beyond.

Pan Wen Lek, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pantai Hospital Penang, said the 1,636 square metres, seven storeys medical block will offer comprehensive medical specialities and healthcare services.

“The extension will be at the open car park area, behind the medical blocks and will encompass a total of 307 beds and 440 car park bays.

“This new building is scheduled to be ready in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is the first phase of our hospital expansion,” he said after a groundbreaking ceremony of the new block at Pantai Hospital Penang here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; also present was CEO of IHH Healthcare Malaysia Jean-Francois Naa.

Pan said the expansion would help attract international patients and boost Penang’s aim to become a medical tourism hub.

“This expansion will create close to 1,000 job opportunities for Penangites. We also aim to make Pantai Hospital Penang a medical hub and the most preferred healthcare centre for both locals and medical tourists,” he added. — Bernama