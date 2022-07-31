Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (centre) is seen during the launch of Takaful Kasih at the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition at Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) in Serdang July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, July 31 — The 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (Maha 2022) is expected to involve investments of over RM4 billion throughout its duration from August 4 to 14.

Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the investments by industry players from within and outside the country would be finalised through nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoU).

“We see good response from industry and local players as (Maha) will provide them the opportunity to promote their products and Malaysians are looking forward to the event,” he told reporters during his visit to the site at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) here today.

To attract visitors to Maha 2022 there will be eight agricultural sites covering fishery, padi, livestock, herb and vegetables, fruits, pineapple, machinery and floriculture.

Themed ‘Food Security for the Future’, Maha 2022 has several new approaches involving mechanisation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and new technologies to improve productivity.

“The exhibition platform will give space to small, medium and large industry players to promote downstream products from the agricultural sector,” he said.

The biannual event was last held in 2018 before it was interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama