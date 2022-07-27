The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rebounded from yesterday’s loss to end higher today, with the key index advancing by 0.48 per cent, thanks to continuous support from foreign investors amid the cautious sentiment across the region, a dealer said. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rebounded from yesterday’s loss to end higher today, with the key index advancing by 0.48 per cent, thanks to continuous support from foreign investors amid the cautious sentiment across the region, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.02 points to 1,470.71 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.69.

The index, which opened 0.44 points better at 1,464.13, moved between 1,460.97 and 1,470.96 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 477 to 351, while 391 counters were unchanged, 1,071 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

However, total turnover declined to 2.19 billion units worth RM1.36 billion from 2.41 billion units worth RM1.22 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Malaysian equities closed broadly higher with buying interests mainly in technology, utilities and telecommunication stocks.

“We reckon the uptrend will continue. Hence, we see the benchmark index hovering within the 1,465 to 1485 range for the remainder of the week.

“On a technical point of view, we see immediate resistance at 1,500 and support at 1,460,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the key regional indices closed mixed as investors remained divided over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move amid recession fears. The Fed will announce its decision on the interest rate later tonight (Malaysian time).

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd senior analyst Kenneth Leong told Bernama that the Interest rate hike news has been priced into the market, “however, if the quantum of the rate hike is not within market expectations, we may expect the market to turn volatile.”

Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.41 per cent to 3,205.14, South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.11 per cent to 2,415.53, and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.22 per cent to 27,715.75, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 1.13 per cent lower at 20,670.04, and China’s SSE Composite Index slid 0.05 per cent to 3,275.76.

Earlier today, Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) shares eased due to pockets of power outrage but the company managed to fully restore electricity supply to all areas experiencing power outages at 3.02 pm.

Meanwhile, among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.80, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB Group gained two sen each to RM8.64 and RM5.22, respectively, while Public Bank and TNB were flat at RM4.60 and RM8.03, respectively.

Of the actives, Metronic Global perked up three sen to 13 sen, UMediC Group advanced five sen to 49 sen, MyEG Services slipped one sen to 74.5 sen, while Sapura Energy and Serba Dinamik were both flat at 4.5 sen and 11 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index put on 54.23 points to 10,429.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 72.92 points to 10,494.91, the FBMT 100 Index rose 51.48 points to 10,185.33, the FBM 70 was 74.79 points higher at 12,478.47, and the FBM ACE climbed 49.50 points to 4,779.20.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.14 points firmer at 178.54, the Financial Services Index improved 70.00 points to 16,556.02, the Energy Index increased by 4.12 points to 645.20, but the Plantation Index declined 3.46 points to 6,846.30.

The Main Market volume fell to 1.56 billion shares worth RM1.19 billion against 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.02 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover shrank to 233.12 million units valued at RM49.73 million versus 369.48 million units valued at RM66.36 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume decreased to 390.66 million shares worth RM125.68 million from 409.45 million shares worth RM135.70 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 135.03 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (666.09 million), construction (77.49 million), technology (202.72 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (36.67 million), property (75.04 million), plantation (22.39 million), REITs (3.84 million), closed/fund (10,000), energy (231.03 million), healthcare (60.00 million), telecommunications and media (15.88 million), transportation and logistics (19.90 million), and utilities (17.16 million). — Bernama