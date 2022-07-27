At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.40 points to 1,466.09 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.69. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained marginally higher at mid-morning today amid cautious trading sentiment across the market.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.40 points to 1,466.09 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.69.

The benchmark index opened 0.44 point better at 1,464.13.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 304 to 294, while 329 counters were unchanged, 1,363 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 711.79 million units worth RM308.83 million.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.80, CIMB Group added two sen to RM5.22, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.61, IHH Healthcare went down two sen to RM6.41, and Public Bank was flat at RM4.60.

Of the actives, Cypark Resources climbed two sen to 43.5 sen, Sapura Energy and MyEG Services slipped half-a-sen each to four sen and 75 sen, respectively, and Serba Dinamik and Metronic Global were flat at 11 sen and 10 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index perked 18.23 points to 10,393.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index pushed up 20.93 points to 10,442.92, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 18.78 points to 10,152.63, and the FBM 70 was 31.91 points higher at 12,435.59, while the FBM ACE dipped 11.66 points to 4,718.04.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 2.65 points to 6,847.11 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.08 of-a-point to 177.32, while the Financial Services Index gained 28.91 points to 16,514.93 and the Energy Index increased 3.55 points to 644.63. ― Bernama