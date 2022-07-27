At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.49 points to 1,465.18 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.69. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in the positive territory at mid-afternoon, but the market saw Tenaga Malaysia Bhd’s (TNB) shares easing on pockets of power outrage today.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.49 points to 1,465.18 from yesterday’s close of 1,463.69.

The benchmark index opened 0.44 points better at 1,464.13.

However, on the broader market, losers beat gainers 380 to 330, while 377 counters were unchanged, 1,203 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.31 billion units worth RM671.65 million.

TNB’s stocks slipped two sen to RM8.01 after several parts of Peninsular Malaysia, including the Klang Valley, were hit by a major blackout which started at noon today.

In a statement, TNB said it is still investigating the reason for the power outage, adding that it is working to restore the electrical supply to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Bursa heavyweights Maybank added one sen to RM8.80 and Public Bank was flat at RM4.60, while both Petronas Chemicals and CIMB Group eased by one sen to RM8.61 and RM5.19, respectively, and IHH Healthcare went down four sen to RM6.39.

Of the actives, Metronic Global added three sen to 13 sen, Serba Dinamik and MMAG Holdings eased half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively, and MyEG Services slipped one sen to 74.5 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index perked 15.24 points to 10,390.99, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 24.47 points to 10,446.46, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 14.41 points to 10,148.26, the FBM 70 was 34.28 points higher at 12,437.96, while the FBM ACE was 17.62 points lower at 4,712.08.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.07 of-a-point to 177.47, the Financial Services Index gained 18.48 points to 16,504.50 and the Energy Index increased by 2.94 points to 644.02, while the Plantation Index declined 44.67 points to 6,805.09. ― Bernama