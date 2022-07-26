At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.09 points to 1,461.13 from yesterday’s close of 1,469.22. ― File picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning, dragged down by profit-taking in selected heavyweights, said a dealer.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.09 points to 1,461.13 from yesterday’s close of 1,469.22. The benchmark index opened 2.73 points easier at 1,466.49.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 334 to 240, while 357 counters were unchanged, 1,378 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 868.62 million units worth RM353.82 million.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare slipped three sen each to RM8.77 and RM6.42 respectively, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen each to RM4.60 and RM8.62 respectively, and CIMB Group declined four sen to RM5.18.

Of the actives, ACE Market debutant UMediC Group advanced 15 sen to 47 sen, Bintai Kinden gained one sen to 12 sen, MyEG Services added half-a-sen to 74.5 sen, while Top Glove fell one sen to 98.5 and Zen Tech International was flat at 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 43.15 points to 10,356.74, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 47.74 points to 10,398.50, the FBM 70 was 10.26 points lower at 12,378.70, the FBMT 100 Index shed 44.87 points to 10,115.50 and the FBM ACE dropped 37.43 points to 4,712.68.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 11.82 points to 6,886.19, the Energy Index climbed 6.63 points to 639.36, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.54 of-a-point to 176.72, and the Financial Services Index weakened 52.45 points to 16,457.17. ― Bernama