HONG KONG, July 20 — Asian markets piled higher today following a surge on Wall Street, as investors grow hopeful in the ongoing earnings season, while sentiment was also boosted by news that Russian gas flows to Europe will not be cut off.

Markets also reacted positively to a report saying China will fine ride-hailing giant Didi US$1 billion (RM4.45 billion) but bring an end to its year-long probe, reinforcing optimism that a long-running tech crackdown is nearing an end.

After a hefty drop Monday, all three main indexes on Wall Street posted solid gains yesterday as companies’ earnings soothed concerns about the impact on their bottom lines from soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Analysts said that with many investors having priced in a weak reporting season, above-forecast readings were giving a lift to stocks.

While several firms — such as Apple and Johnson & Johnson — have indicated they have concerns about the outlook, there is a feeling that the sell-off across markets could be reaching a bottom.

And some commentators have suggested the second half could see a healthy rally.

“Stocks have been beaten down,” said Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t see more downside for some stock markets around the world, especially given that earnings expectations are likely to be adjusted downward. But I believe we are far closer to the bottom than the top.” A surge in tech giants helped the Nasdaq jump more than three per cent while the Dow and S&P 500 climbed more than two per cent.

And the positive vibes flowed through to Asia, where Hong Kong was among the best performers thanks to big advances in the city’s tech titans, including Alibaba and Tencent.

Traders there were given a much-needed lift by a Wall Street Journal report saying Beijing is expected to hit Didi Global with the billion dollar fine before bringing the curtain down on its painful investigation.

The firm will then be able to restart its key apps and add customers again, while also being allowed to restart its stalled Hong Kong listing.

The report was music to the ears of investors who have been battered by a regulation clampdown on the tech industry and a range of other sectors including private education. The Hong Kong tech index rose more than two per cent yesterday.

Elsewhere, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington also rallied.

All eyes are now on the European Central Bank’s policy decision tomorrow, where it is expected to announce its first rate hike in more than a decade as it looks to rein in soaring inflation.

Officials have their work cut out for them as they must also try not to drive a stake through the eurozone economy, which has been hammered by an energy crisis.

Talk of a half-point hike — instead of the quarter-point lift most expect — has lifted the euro against the dollar, having fallen to parity last week for the first time in 20 years.

The currency was also helped by a Bloomberg News article saying Russia’s Gazprom would resume deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline tomorrow, albeit at reduced capacity.

Moscow shut down deliveries to Germany for technical reasons last week, but there had been fears it would keep the taps off in retaliation for European sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

While the mood among traders is positive, observers remained cautious.

“Recession fears certainly haven’t gone away and the rebound in equities over the past week could as much reflect a recovery from oversold levels and extreme levels of pessimism,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes. — AFP