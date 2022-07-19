On the broader market, loser led gainers 370 to 185, while 339 counters were unchanged, 1,395 untraded and eight others suspended. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-morning due to continuous selling activities in selected heavyweights, mainly in the healthcare sector such as Top Glove and Hartalega.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 10.48 points to 1,419.06 from Monday’s close of 1,429.54. The benchmark index had opened 0.85 of-a-point weaker at 1,428.69.

Top Glove and Hartalega gave up three sen each to RM1.01 and RM2.67, respectively. The two counters dragged down the composite index by a total contribution of 3.996 points.

Turnover stood at 684.57 million units worth RM370.74 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped three sen to RM8.55, IHH Healthcare and CIMB shed two sen each to RM6.40 and RM5.07, respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM8.26, and Public Bank was flat at RM4.39.

Of the actives, MMAG Holdings slid half-a-sen to five sen, MY E.G. Services declined two sen to 78.5 sen, and Dagang NeXchange was 1.5 sen lower at 74 sen, while Metronic Global rose half-a-sen to nine sen and Hibiscus Petroleum gained 1.5 sen to 90.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 67.18 points to 10,069.393, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 94.47 points to 10,130.07, the FBM 70 was 66.17 points lower at 12,073.51, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 68.25 points to 9,833.95, and the FBM ACE weakened 24.39 points to 4,609.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 48.51 points to 15,965.11, the Plantation Index reduced 57.95 points to 6,717.98, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.63 of-a-point lower at 169.08, but the Energy Index edged up 0.02 of-a-point to 628.88. — Bernama