Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee at the state-level Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day celebration at Dataran Pekan Jabi in Terengganu, June 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

JERTIH, June 23 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries is always monitoring the price of fuel including diesel to ensure that any price increase of the commodity will not affect the country’s food sector, especially the fishery sub-sector.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, however, said, the fuel for use by Class A, B and C fishermen was being subsidised by the government since 2006.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the state-level Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day celebration at Dataran Pekan Jabi, here, today.

Meanwhile, he said the fish supply stock in the country was currently sufficient although it depended on the weather situation.

Asked on the uncertain prices of seafood, he said this was a normal situation as it depended on the demand and supply factors.

“Sometimes, there’s an over-supply of fish and at other times, there’s a slight drop, resulting in its price fluctuation in the country,” he added.

This was following the statement by Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority chairman, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal recently that fish supply in the country was still not stable yet due to the uncertain weather conditions currently.

Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz said that usually in May, the weather would return to normal but until now, it was still uncertain, thus resulting in less fish landings. — Bernama