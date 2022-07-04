Managing Director and Site Leader of Smith Nephew Operations Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Mark Arthun during a press conference at the opening of Smith Nephew Penang Manufacturing Facility in Batu Kawan June 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Mark Arthun has been appointed the new chairman of the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (BMCC) effective June 29 following the 4th BMCC annual general meeting.

Mark succeeds Abrar A. Anwar, who stepped down as chairman after the completion of a two-year term.

Mark, who has been a member of the BMCC board since 2021 said he fully intended to build on BMCC’s existing strengths while continuing to drive key focus areas such as ESG, digitisation, manufacturing, energy, and education.

“Through these key agendas, we intend to add more collaborations and increase access to the government in the interest of BMCC members.

“I look forward to working with the executive office of BMCC and fellow board members to find ways in making incremental improvements in achieving our goals of being the number one chamber in Malaysia and to provide the best value to our members,” he said in a statement, today.

Mark is managing director and site leader for Smith & Nephew’s which has more than US$100 million (RM441 million) investment in a manufacturing site in Penang.

Mark oversees all Malaysian operations from construction to the manufacturing and distribution of orthopaedics products globally.

He is an expert in developing and deploying operational strategies in medical devices and aerospace operations. An industrial engineer by training, Mark has held leadership roles at Abbott, Alere and Boeing.

Meanwhile Abrar who will remain as a board member for the chamber said he’s proud of BMCC’s achievements during his tenure in creating an environment for both UK and Malaysian businesses to continue capturing trade and investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral trade relations between both countries.

“I will remain on the board and continue providing my support to Mark and the chamber’s future initiatives and activities,” he said. — Bernama