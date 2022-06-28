AGH Chief Executive Officer Faris Mustaffa said in statement that the MoU will be in force for a period of three years and the cooperation with Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) will enhance the development of the required systems for the Malaysian gas market to operate on a level equal to that of more mature markets. — Picture courtesy of Universiti Teknologi Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Energy market solutions provider Asia Gas Hub (AGH) has collaborated with Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a digital marketplace.

In a statement today, AGH Chief Executive Officer Faris Mustaffa said that the MoU will be in force for a period of three years and the cooperation with UTP will enhance the development of the required systems for the Malaysian gas market to operate on a level equal to that of more mature markets, such as in the US or Europe.

"We look forward to leverage on UTP’s capabilities and network towards developing the marketplace and trading gas ecosystem and thank UTP for this opportunity.

"We are confident this collaboration will further inspire more innovative ideas and solutions that support our nation’s aspiration to establish Malaysia as the ASEAN gas trading hub following the liberalisation of the gas market,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of UTP Prof Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said that the collaboration is in line with our priorities to explore pioneering advanced technologies in data analytics.

Asia Gas Hub Sdn Bhd, established in 2019 as a subsidiary of The eCEOs Sdn Bhd, is an independent energy market solutions provider with a primary objective to develop a Digital Gas Marketplace.

The organisation comprises experts from oil and gas industry, digital project management and equity, financial and commodity exchanges.

Established in 1997, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) is one of the leading universities in the region.

It offers a wide range of industry-relevant engineering, science, computing and business programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.