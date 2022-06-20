Sime Darby Property Bhd said the company’s existing stock, with a combined GDV of RM270 million, constituted 62 per cent of the total sales bookings, while the new launch products worth RM157 million GDV contributed the rest. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Sime Darby Property Bhd (SDP) registered a total of RM687 million gross development value (GDV) worth of sales bookings during its ‘Raya Yang Dinantikan 2022’ campaign, which ran from April 15, 2022 to May 31, 2022.

Group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican said the healthy sales bookings recorded during the campaign was achieved through a good mix of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, with over 60 per cent of the bookings coming from existing stock.

“We thank our loyal customers and new purchasers for their trust in the Sime Darby Property brand, and for always supporting our campaigns,” he said in a statement today.

According to SDP, the company’s existing stocks, with a combined GDV of RM394 million, constituted 62 per cent of the total sales bookings, while the new launch products with a GDV of RM243 million contributed the rest.

Throughout the campaign, SDP offered its ‘Amazing Raya Deals’ sales package, which included memorandum of transfer Stamp Duty waiver and exclusive gifts for purchasers.

The company’s website also experienced a 12.5 per cent increase in unique visitors during the campaign period. — Bernama